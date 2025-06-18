Braves Baldwin Named Frontrunner For Rookie of the Year
The Atlanta Braves rookie catcher, Drake Baldwin, is now the leading candidate to win the Rookie of the Year Award. MLB released its top five candidates for the National League following a poll on Tuesday. Baldwin topped the list that was decided on by MLB.com writers.
He received 24 first-place votes to run away as the frontrunner. Second place was Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim with three first-place votes. Marlins catcher and designated hitter Agustín Ramírez received two first-place votes and Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw got one.
This is the second rookie of the year poll released so far this year. Last month, Baldwin finished second behind his teammate and battery mate AJ Smith-Shawver. However, the young Braves righty went down with a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery. He's out for the season, giving Baldwin the lead.
Baldwin is coming off winning the National League Rookie of the Month Award for May. In May, the 24-year-old out of Madison, Wis. had a .389 average, a 1.004 OPS, three home runs and nine RBIs. June has not been a solid follow-up. In 33 plate appearances, he has a .167 average and a .567 OPS.
A slump was going to get him eventually. An MLB season is too long for him to never experience a low. He pick things back up quickly, he'll remain the front runner.
This slump wasn't even a concern for the writers. It was mentioned, but that didn't seem to be much of a concern. What is a concern is reps. Splitting time with Sean Murphy has been a discussion point all season. He's been hitting well, but doesn't get consistent playing time. When other rookies are getting more consistent playing time, that could catch up to Baldwin at some point.
Baldwin still leads National League rookie bats with a .285 average and his .800 OPS is still second best behind Marlins catcher Liam Hicks.