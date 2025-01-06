Braves Beat Writer Names Surprise Prospect to Watch in 2025
The Atlanta Braves have a minor-league pipeline stacked to the brim with pitching talent. It’s no surprise by the averages that MLB.com’s Mark Bowman picked a pitcher as his prospect to watch. However, his pick comes as a bit of a surprise, as he chose No. 19 prospect Blake Burkhalter.
Bowman pointed out that former Braves all-star pitcher and Burkhalter’s coach at Auburn Tim Hudson spoke highly of his potential back in 2022.
“I told him [Burkhalter] was the best thing in the world of baseball because I believe he really is,” Hudson said. “I think he is really good. I think he’s going to be a big leaguer. Everyone seemed to have him projected to go later than the Braves took him.”
It’s a bigger name in Braves history to get that seal of approval from. And after two years since he underwent Tommy John Surgery, he’s starting to live up to those words in the early levels of the minors.
Bowman likes Burkhalter as a potential addition to the bullpen, even though he’s been transitioned into this season. The bullpen was where he spent his entire collegiate career with Auburn.
While he also discussed some other higher-rated prospects who could also be worth checking in on, Bowman emphasized Burkhalter’s ability to limit baserunners compared to the others.
“The right-hander, Atlanta’s No. 19 prospect, posted a 2.14 ERA over his first nine starts for High-A Rome this year and then seemed to fatigue over his final five starts. Drue Hackenberg (No. 9), Jhancarlos Lara (No. 14) and Luis De Avila (No. 15) are other pitching prospects to keep an eye on, especially if the Braves don’t find external options to fill bullpen voids. But for now, Burkhalter is the only member of this group who hasn’t produced a concerning walk rate,” Bowman wrote.
In 14 starts with High-A Rome, he had a 1.18 WHIP. Meanwhile, last season, Hackenberg had a 1.25 WHIP, Lara had a 1.57 WHIP and De Avila had a 1.40 WHIP.
That ability to limit baserunners is especially in a bullpen role. Starters get some more leeway by the nature of the role. They can give up a couple runs and a few extra baserunners because they’re racking up more innings.
Relievers have the extra task of coming in to limit damage when the starter or another reliever gets into trouble. They have to be shut down.
Since he’s in High-A it would be unlikely he gets a shot in the Majors unless he either has a stellar Spring Training or looks good in at least Double-A. He's been invited to spring training before as a non-roster invitee, so the former is possible.
But because of his performance so far, there’s a reason to keep your eyes peeled.