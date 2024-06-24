Braves' Best Offseason Addition Paying Dividends as NL Cy Young Contender
Friday night was a night to remember as the Atlanta Braves, with their heads held high, marched into the Bronx and triumphed over the American League-leading New York Yankees with a convincing 8-1 win.
The offense was in top form, and their starter on the mound, Chris Sale, was a force to be reckoned with. The 6-6 left-hander struck out eight Yankees, adding another win to his impressive 10-win season.
While he had a dominant outing on Friday night, Sale has resurrected his career after seven years with the Boston Red Sox. Last year was the first time he's pitched more than 100 innings since 2019, but his command hadn't returned. He allowed a 4.30 ERA, second highest of his career.
For the 35-year-old, a change of scenery to the National League has done wonders for him in 2024.
The Braves took a chance on Sale this past offseason, their best offseason move.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos took a flier on the 13-year veteran this past December. He and the club traded infielder Vaughn Grissom and signed Sale to a two-year $38 million contract extension a week later. Anthopolous spoke glowingly of the seven-time All-Star and 2018 World Series Champion.
“We think he’s an absolute perfect fit with our group. We’ll get to know him and we’ll do everything we can to put him in the best position to stay healthy and have success.”
The Braves have a team option at the end of this season on whether they want to keep him for 2025. As of now, the Florida native has arguably been their best starter. Moreover, he is firmly planted in the NL Cy Young Race, not far behind Philadelphia Phillies ace Ranger Suarez. Regardless, the Braves ace knows there is plenty of work to be done.
As a former World Series Champion, he knows the attitude needed to win, not just in the short term but also in the long term.