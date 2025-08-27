Braves Brian Snitker Clears Air on Acuña Hit-By-Pitch
Tempers were somewhat visible (flared would be the wrong word) in the early innings of the Atlanta Braves' matchup with the Marlins on Wednesday. Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit by a pitch following Matt Olson's home run in the third inning, causing the benches to clear.
Snitker came out to argue why both dugouts received a warning and got ejected. With Walt Weiss at the helm for the remainder of the game, the Braves ran up the score to win 12-1.
Following the game, Snitker made it clear that he didn't think the pitch from Gusto was intentional. However, Snitker still believes that Marlins pitcher Ryan Gusto should have been ejected as well in that situation.
The optics of the moment, a hit by pitch following a home run, would have given the umpires a reason to toss Gusto.
The umpires, whether or not they thought it was intentional, chose to issue warnings to both. That's when Snitker got furious and found himself watching the game from elsewhere for the remainder of the game.
This is the second time this season that Snitker has been tossed from a game, and it's the 22nd time he's been tossed in his career. He was ejected from the 3-2 walk-off loss against the San Francisco Giants on June 7.
In case you were curious about this as well, it's the first time since 2023 that Snitker has been ejected multiple times in a season.
Regardless of the intent of the pitcher, the moment might helped wake up the bats a little more. The Braves put up nine more runs following the incident, including three home runs.
The Braves social media team also had a little fun with the ejection when Albies smacked a three-run home run late in the same inning.
If there's one thing that can be concluded, it's the team was ready to back their manager the whole way. To his credit, the team is showing life, and so is Snitker. Whether or not we see another ejection from the Braves manager again is up in the air - he has at least 29 more games - so take this one in while you can.
The Braves have now won five of their last six series and improve to 14-6 since they were swept by the Brewers on Aug. 6. They'll finish off the month in Philadelphia, taking on the Phillies in a four-game series.