Braves Brian Snitker Provides Recovery Update On Joe Jimenez
Setup man Joe Jimenez continues to inch his way back toward a return to the Atlanta Braves mound. Manager Brian Snitker said that Jimenez is working hard at getting healthy and being put through "strenuous" activities. He's also playing catch.
Jimenez is nowhere near a return. He's progressing, but he's going through the motions slowly.
"I think it's just like anything else when you have a surgery like that," Snitker said. "There's procedures and boxes to check. It's not one of those things to rush. There's a rehab plan they're sticking to."
Following the 2024 season, the Braves righty underwent surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. At the time, he was expected to miss most of the season. The origin of the damage was not reported apart from that it happened during the season, but it was said that the extent of the damage was revealed during the procedure.
Recovery was projected to be between eight to 12 months. Based on his procedure date, (Oct. 29), if he's ready on the early end, he could be back toward the end of the summer. On the far end, he misses the entire season and we see him again down in North Port.
Jiménez had a career year with the Braves in 2024. In 69 games, he had a 2.62 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 82 strikeouts. He had a dominant finish to the season with a 1.98 ERA and a .123 opponent’s average during September.
Right-hander Daysbel Hernández has been solid in filling in for him during the eigth inning. He has a 1.89 ERA on the season and a 2.08 ERA when he pitches in the eighth inning.