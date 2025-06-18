Braves Brian Snitker Speaks Out About Importance of Every Game Remaining
It doesn't matter if the win is over the seller-dweller Colorado Rockies or the National League East leading New York Mets. There's no such thing as insignificant game on the Atlanta Braves schedule going foward.
Manager Brian Snitker was happy to see is team pick up a big win as the stakes continue to rise.
"That's a big win. It's a big series. They're all big now because we created that, so that's a good one to start off on."
Rallying to win and walking it off against the division leader is a nice perk and a strong statement to make. But at this point, Snitker feels every game matters regardless of who is on the other end.
"Every game counts. Every game's big. They're all important, the way I look at it right now."
Winning the series opener against the Mets comes immediately off a 10-1 loss to the Rockies on Sunday, an outcome that left Snitker frustrated after the game. He expected more out of his team. He was close to likely having to say something similar after the game when the Mets were up 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning. The offense managed to deliver this time around, and the bullpen got to pitch while ahead for the final two innings.
Heading into Wednesday, the Braves sit at six and half games back from a playoff spot. At this time last week, they were nine back, so they've made significant progress already. They just have to keep it up during a stretch of division games. They have five more games against the Mets coming up over the remainder of this month, as well as a series against the Marlins and yet another series against the Phillies.
The home series against the Phillies in April went much better than the series in Philly in May. That latter series contributed to their recent spiral they're trying to overcome. Having the comfort of home field while they turn things around can help. They're heading to Miami. They split the two games against the Marlins so far. It's a similar situation to the Rockies. It's an easy opponent on paper, but they have to take all three games seriously.
Even after the win, there are still unknowns regarding the Mets. This series hasn't been won yet, and playing in Queens next week will be different from playing in Atlanta.
If they stick to Snitker's mindset that every games matters and is of equal importance going forward, then they could do well during this stretch. Sticking to it will be the hard part, but they're capable.