Braves Bring Back Former Lefty on Minor League Deal
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a deal with left-handed pitcher Chasen Shreve. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, it’s a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite. Should he make the big league roster, he’ll make $1.3 million in 2025.
Let the reunion begin.
Shreve was drafted by the Braves back in 2010 and made his Major League debut with the team back in 2014. He was traded to the Yankees in the offseason and slowly became a journeyman pitcher. That journey has ultimately circled him back to Atlanta.
He pitched one inning in the Majors last season. He tossed a scoreless inning for the Colorado Rockies and allowed a hit. He spent the rest of the season bouncing around to different organizations and pitching in Triple-A.
First, he was with the Rangers and pitched for the Rock Round Express until they released him May 1. The Rangers then brought him back a couple weeks later and pitched for the Express for another month before being released again.
The Yankees picked him up and he spent just over a month with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders before being released again.
Once he got to the Rockies organization, he pitched on game for the Albuquerque Isotopes before heading to the Rockies. Afterwards, he was designated for assignment and he elected free agency.
Shreve pitched well in 31 Triple-A appearances despite all the bouncing around. He had a 2.62 ERA with a 0.845 WHIP in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
With those numbers, it’s not a surprise that the Braves are taking a chance on the 34-year-old lefty. With the departure of AJ Minter to the Mets, there’s a wide-open spot in the bullpen that Shreve has a shot to win this spring.