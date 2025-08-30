Braves Bullpen Catcher Chased Tasty Philadelphia Record
Atlanta Braves bullpen catcher Matt Winn set out on a mission to make history on Friday. The chase would not be on the baseball diamond or in the bullpen, but at the counter.
According to Braves play-by-play announcer on FanDuel Sports Network Brandon Gaudin, Winn attempted to break the visiting-team cheesesteak record in Philadelphia. He has to eat 11 cheesesteaks between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., which would break the record of 10 1/2 set by former Washington Nationals infielder Adrian Sanchez.
There is an extact documented number, because of course there is. To be frank, why wouldn't it be?
Heading into the challenge, many knew it would be a tough task, and send him their best wishes.
"May God have mercy on his lower GI tract," Gaudin said when announcing the challenge.
Many Braves fans immediately became enamored by the challenge. Most have to wait until Joey Chestnut sits down for the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest for something like this.
Throughout the night, Braves broadcast personnel had their notifications exploding with fans tagging them and asking what Winn's status was. The usual broadcast crew was unable to give live updates on TV. Apple TV had the telecast, and they weren't providing a rundown.
However, Braves color commentators C.J. Nitkowski dropped a few replies that indicated that Winn was losing the battle.
"Early reports not encouraging," he said at 5:45 p.m. on X (formerly Twitter). He reiterated this report at 6:20 p.m. when the question was asked again.
Around that same time, MLB analyst Ryan Spilborgh reported that Winn "lost it" at around five sandwiches. Nitkowski quote-tweeted the report with a sad emoji. He chose to take Spilborgh's report as legit, even if he didn't respect his choice of a chicken cheesesteak over the traditional, well, steak.
"This [is] my now former radio partner who apparently has committed the cardinal sin of ordering a “chicken” cheesesteak," Nitkowski said. "Have some pride."
Winn took the loss in the dining room, while the Braves took the loss on the field. The bats couldn't back up a strong start from Bryce Elder to lose 2-1. A brutal night for bats and colons everywhere. No amount of pine tar for grip or grease dripping out the sides of the bread was going to make this any easier.
While another cheesesteak challenge is unlikely to be in Winn's future, the Braves still have a chance to split this series with the Phillies. They return on Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.