Braves Bats Come Alive, Matching Season High for Home Runs
The Atlanta Braves' bats showed no mercy in Miami, hitting five home runs en route to blowing out the Marlins, 12-1.
Five home runs on the day matches the season high for the team.
Jurickson Profar led the way with the long ball, hitting two home runs on the day. His first one got the Braves on the board first with a lead-off home run to start the game. His second home run wrapped up scoring for the game. His solo shot in the seventh inning that landed in the upper deck to make it 12-1, Braves.
Matt Olson belted a two-run shot in the top of the third to make it 3-0 Braves. He hit his 20th home run of the season. This marks the eighth time in his career that he has hit at least 20 home runs.
The only two times he didn’t were during the 2020 COVID-shortened season, when he hit 14, and when he was a September call-up in 2016, when he didn’t hit any.
Along with the home run, he hit his 35th double of the season to make him the National League leader in that category. This total is also tied for the third most he’s had in a season in his career.
Albies continued his tear with a big day that included a three-run home run later in that same inning.
His turnaround can be seen as a reflection of how the whole team has played as of late.
“He’s getting better, man. He’s getting better,” Profar said in a postgame interview on the FanDuel Sports Network after the game. “I know it’s been a tough season for him and for us as a team, but that's what makes it special. We come every day and ready to get better every day.”
The Braves’ second baseman finished with a multi-hit performance and five total RBIs on the day.
Michael Harris II’s two-run shot to make it 11-1 in the top of the sixth was his 17th home run of the season. It helped him break out of a cold streak he’d been on (1-for-22 in his last six games).
He finished with two base hits on the day and three total RBIs.
For the last week or so, fans have gotten a little taste of how the Braves' offense used to come out swinging not too long ago: scoring double-digit runs on the board and hitting a lot of home runs.
They’ve been reminding the baseball world that this is something they’re still capable of doing, and maybe they’re not far away from making this the norm once more.