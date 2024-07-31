Braves Demote Top Prospect, Make Room for Soler, Jackson
Newly re-acquired Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler and re-acquired reliever Luke Jackson have reported to the team on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, infield prospect Nacho Alvarez and starting pitcher Bryce Elder have been optioned to Triple-A.
The lone additions from the MLB Trade Deadline that will be in the lineup have arrived.
Heading into today, Soler is batting .241 with a 116 OPS+ and 12 home runs this season. However, he’s been heating up over the last month. In his last 25 games, Soler is batting .289 with a .906 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBIs.
Soler is expected to be penciled in as the leadoff hitter, a spot he excels in. When batting leadoff this season, he bats .279 with an .866 OPS and a 135 OPS+.
Jackson will come in to add depth to the bullpen. So far, his season numbers don’t stand out. In 36 appearances, he has a 5.40 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. However, he did have a 2.32 ERA in his previous two seasons. The Braves might be able to recapture that magic as they have with other relievers.
Elder continues his ride on the shuttle between Marietta and Lawrenceville. He returns to Triple-A after his best start since April 22 - his first start of the season. Elder pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing just one run on seven hits and allowing one walk while striking out seven.
He heads down to make room for the re-additions. Though he’ll likely be back at some point this season.
Alvarez heads back to the minors after being given his first taste of the big leagues. He just wasn’t ready. He had three hits in 30 at-bats (.100 average) and struck out in a third of those at-bats.
He’s the team’s top position player prospect, and there’s no reason to keep rushing his development.
Alvarez will return to the Braves once he gets more work in Triple-A. In 28 games, he is batting .336 with a 1.007 OPS, seven home runs and 24 RBIs.