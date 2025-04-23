Braves Eli White Got A Big Moment, He Went Above All Expectations
To draw inspiration from The Dark Knight rises, anyone can be a hero - even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as hitting a go-ahead three-run home run for the Atlanta Braves. That shot in the bottom of the eighth to give the Braves a 4-1 over the St. Louis Cardianls was undoubtly the biggest moment of Eli White's career.
As a player who typically shows up and partakes in his bench role, it makes for a nice story that he got to deliver in a clutch spot.
"The guy does everything right. Care, works hard, understands his role," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. He provides a lot for us. That was a bomb. I'm happy for us. I'm happy for Eli that he got to experience that."
Snitker emphasized the difficulty in the situation, espeically when you don't get regular playing time. It was White's 21st at-bat of the season and his start on Wednesday was hit first time getting reps at the plate in a week. He had served as a pinch runner in between. "The speed element," as Snitker put it, was what ultimately earned him his spot in Atlanta.
"He's a difference maker running," Snitker said. "He's one of the fastest guys around."
However, Alex Verdugo was given a day off. While he's looked good in four games with the Braves so far, he's still finishing his build up after not having a Spring Training. He was available as a potential pinch hitter, but potentially after White. There didn't seem to be a doubt that White was going to get the chance.
White continues to be a cog in the Braves machine during the turnaround. They're now 10-7 since their 0-7 start. White has been a part of that in small ways. Now, he got to be part of it in a big way.
In his 21 at-bats this season, he has a slash line of .238/.333/.429.