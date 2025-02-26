Braves Free Agent Addition to Make 2025 Spring Training Debut
Atlanta Braves outfielder and free agent acquisition Jurickson Profar will make his debut in a Braves uniform on Wednesday. Manager Brian Snitker has penciled him into the top of the lineup, and he’ll start in his usual left-field position.
According to The Athletic’s David O’Brien, the lead-off spot could be where Profar bats while fellow outfield Ronald Acuña Jr. finishes his recovery from an ACL tear last season.
The Braves signed the left fielder to a three-year, $42 million deal on Jan. 23. He represents the only major upgrade the Braves made to the team during a rather quiet offseason.
In 2024, Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs and a 134 OPS+. He’s reliable with runners in scoring position with a slash line of .321/.446/.509 with five home runs and 54 RBIs.
This performance earned him his first career All-Star nod.
Profar made adjustments to his mechanics that allowed for a breakthrough season. He added a leg kick into his swing at the plate, lifting his front leg higher at the start of his swing. When a change in mechanics leads to improvement, it’s harder to write off a bigger year as a one-off.
Should this production carry over into the 2025 season, he’ll provide much-needed reinforcements to a lineup that was injured and still underperforming when healthy last season.
The Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates in North Port for a full-squad game on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.