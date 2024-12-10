Braves Free Agent Reliever a Popular Name at the Winter Meetings
The Atlanta Braves are looking to bring back one of their key relievers, but they’ll have to beat out a couple clubs to make it happen.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, lefty AJ Minter is one of the most popular bullpen arms heading into the Winter Meetings. He added that the Braves would like to re-sign him, but also listed the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers as two teams that are among those interested.
Based on the wording, other teams could come out of the woodwork to make a push for Minter. But these are three teams that have been named in this update.
Minter, who is a free agent for the first time, has been one of the Braves' most reliable relievers over the last few seasons.
In 39 appearances in 2024, Minter finished with a 2.62 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 34 1/3 innings. He had his second-best ERA in a season in which he pitched in 30 games or more.
He battled injuries throughout the season, missing all of June and then was out for the season after Aug. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair his hip. However, when he was healthy, he got the job done.
In his previous three seasons, he had made 60 or more appearances with a 3.13 ERA in that time.
They’re already going to be missing Joe Jimenez for potentially all of 2025 - he underwent knee surgery and will take eight to 12 months to recover - so hanging onto Minter would help ease the blow.
He would make a solid addition to both the Cubs and Rangers bullpen too. Chicago’s bullpen had a 3.81 ERA last season - not terrible, but there is room for improvement. However, the Rangers need all the help they can get. Their bullpen had a 4.41 ERA in 2024.
Both teams missed the postseason and an extra reliable arm would help get them back on track.
Last season, Minter signed a one-year, $6.22 million deal with the Braves to avoid arbitration. Spotrac rates his market value at $2.7 million, but it's safe to say he will command more than that after having a much higher bar set for his pay day in 2024.