Braves Harris Avoids Worst-Case Scenario With Hit By Pitch
All appears to be fine with Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II after he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the New York Mets. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, the pitch didn't hit any bones around Harris' elbow. He's day-to-day.
Bowman added that Harris didn't seem concerned about his injury as he left the clubhouse. He was hit on the elbow in the top of the sixth inning. He took his base and came around to score on a two-run single by Matt Olson.
Harris was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth when the Braves took the field. Eli White took over in center field for the rest of the game, with Stuart Fairchild subbing in in left field.
He finished 0-for-3 with that hit by pitch and the run scored.
Since he is day-to-day, it is unlikely that we will see him in the lineup Wednesday for the third game of the four-game series. Whenever he feels good, he'll be back. He's not going on the injured list, so he could be back at any time.
The Braves had to spend two months without Harris last season. He suffered a hamstring injury in mid-June of last season and returned in mid-August. They avoid having to lose another player to the injured list long-term. As much as he's struggled at the plate, the Braves would likely feel the absence of his defense.
In 77 games this season, Harris is batting .221 with a .578 OPS with six home runs, 43 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
The Braves guaranteed a split in their road series with the Mets. They'll look to win the series on Wednesday.