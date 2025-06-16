Report: Braves Inquired Into Red Sox All-Star Ahead of Giants Trade
The Atlanta Braves have been reported to be buyers at the trade deadline. A recent report at least fuels the notion that they're looking to make upgrades and go on a run. According to MassLive's Sean McAdam, the Braves were among the four known teams interested in former Boston Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers.
Along with the Braves, the Padres and Blue Jays reportedly inquired on Devers before a surprising blockbuster trade with the Giants Sunday night.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Giants sent off right-hander Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, outfielder and Giants No. 4 prospect James Tibbs and right-hander Jose Bello to acquire one of the top bats in the game. Tibbs is now listed as the Red Sox's No. 6 prospect.
General manager Buster Posey (yes, that Buster Posey) is going all in to get a long term big bat in the lineup. The addition of this bat would obviously have been huge for the Braves. Inconsistent offense has been their biggest weakness this year. At the same time, it begs the question of what the plan would have been.
Devers is a third baseman, but the Braves have Austin Riley. He reportedly wouldn't play first base, the Braves have Matt Olson there anyway, and he was batting as a designated hitter for Boston before getting traded, a position held by Marcell Ozuna.
The three-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion has played a couple games at second base and shortstop in his career. In theory, the Braves could have tried him at shortstop. Ozzie Albies isn't moving from second base, so that's the only infield spot he could potentially take. While defense would suffer, replacing Nick Allen's bat has a lot of obvious upside.
If not that, if they already have to sacrifice defense somewhere, they throw him in left field. Precedent from a season ago shows that's where they could be more willing to sacrifice defense. Orlando Arcia stuck around and Jorge Soler was playing right field despite his poor defense.
The Braves likely didn't have the assests they were willing to move, or have enough of them, that serious talks with the Red Sox could ever get going. Devers also has a big contract - he'd become the Braves highest paid player. How much of a factor that played in a lack of serious talks, we'll never know. Again, let it be a sign that this team is interested in making upgardes, potentially long term ones.
As the deadline approaches, the Braves could be in for a splash if they can pull it off. If they had any interest in Devers, there are going to be impact players they can get more serious into talks about.