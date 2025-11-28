Three Needs on the Atlanta Braves Black Friday Shopping List

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror for another year, and Black Friday is a go. Everyone is America is looking for the right buy, and the Atlanta Braves are no exception. They're in need of some upgrades, among other key needs.

In fitting fashion, here is a Black Friday shopping list (and wish list) for the team. It's based on what the team needs for a successful 2026 season. These options aren't all exactly have to be something that can be added via an offseason addition. Items are based on what the team needs in any way, shape or form.

Starting Pitching, Innings

A couple of options are already off the board, but bringing in a starting pitcher remains a high-priority addition. If the qualifying offer isn't an issue, then plenty of high-caliber options are available.

A trade could still be an option, especially if they already have to give something up to acquire a player. Regardless of how they go about it, there is one quality ingredient that needs to be factored in. That is innings.

Sure, the pitcher needs to be more than an innings eater, but there has to be a focus quality arms that can get this team 30 starts and 180 innings. They can't have it where they're still stuck with stop gaps after making a splash.

Impact Bat

I could have been more specific and said a shortstop. That is technically what's on their priority list. However, at this point, it's about adding that extra bat where they can.

Maybe it'll come in the form of re-signing Ha-Seong Kim. Maybe it'll be in the form of a full-time designated hitter. Either way, more offense is on their shopping list.

Healthier, Consistent Stars

Additions to the team help. However, if key players who are already on the team can't stay healthy, it might not matter who they add. New faces could bring a more consistent and healthy presence, but that's not enough.

They're going to need Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and virtually their entire rotation available. Obviously, you can only do so much to shop for help, per se. But it's something the team needs. It's been a thorn in their side the last two seasons. They would love to catch a break.

That being said, they need these guys to step up when they're healthy. Injuries were the ultimate reason the Braves took a step back in 2025. They didn't get what they needed out of talent that rarely missed a game.

