Braves Jurickson Profar Heads Back to Atlanta for Testing
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar is heading back to Atlanta for further testing. According to multiple sources, he will get a CT scan and the results should be known on Monday.
The regular season hasn’t even arrived yet, and the Braves have to potential brace for yet another major injury. Starting catcher Sean Murphy is already out for the start of the regular season with a cracked rib. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr and starting pitcher Spencer Strider are both still recovering from injuries suffered last year.
Profar was removed from Saturday’s Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after he landed awkwardly on his left hand on a diving play. The initial presumption is that it’s a jammed wrist. However, the results on Monday will further clarify the situation.
After last season’s barrage of injuries, it’s understandable why many automatically fear the worst. The final results will determine how long he will be out. The severity of the jammed wrist will also determine how much time he misses.
If it’s only a Grade 1 jammed wrist - the least severe scenario - he might only miss a week or two. A Grade 2 sprain can take three to six weeks - not ideal, but would still be around the vast majority of the regular season. If it’s a Grade 3 jam, then he could be out for months.
The Braves signed Profar this offseason to a three-year, $42 million deal. He’s coming off a career year at age 31 that saw him earn his first All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award. He finished his breakout season with a .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.
In six Spring Training games, Profar has been hitting .167 with a .706 OPS, no home runs and no RBIs.
The Braves will already be without star right fielder Acuña in right field to start the regular season. Should Profar be out for any time during the regular season, Jarred Kelenic or Bryan De La Cruz would be the most likely outfielder to man the corners with Michael Harris II patrolling center field.