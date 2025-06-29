Braves Key Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett
The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday morning that right-hander Daysbel Hernández will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett the same day.
The Braves will get a key reliever back in the bullpen soon enough. Hernández has been out since June 4 with right forearm inflammation. With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, he threw a pitch, and something didn't look quite right after. Aaron Bummer came in his place, and we haven't seen him since.
He went on the 15-day injured list June 6, with it being retroactive to June 5. Hernández has a 2.22 ERA in 25 appearances for the Braves this season. He had been thriving in the role of being the setup man in the eighth inning.
We'll have to wait and see how the Braves configure the bullpen once he gets back. Raisel Iglesias has been seeing more time in the eighth inning since taking a step back from the cloer role a couple weeks ago. He's now had seven consecutive scoreless appearances, four of which he came in during the eighth inning.
Iglesias is getting some shots in the ninth inning, too, and seeing some success, which could allow Sniter to slide him back into the closer role when Hernández returns. Dylan Lee has been seeing action in the eighth and ninth innings as well. His save against the Mets June 23 snapped a 31-game save drought by the Braves' bullpen.
Snitker could still opt for the initial format of Lee in the seventh, Hernández in the eighth and Iglesias in the ninth. Given that his hope is for Iglesias to get back to being the closer, it would make sense that Hernández would ease back into the setup role in turn. After all, it's worked very well this year.
They could also shuffle around based on matchups. That can't be ruled out entirely.