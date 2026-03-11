Two Standout Relievers Among Latest Braves Spring Training Cuts

The Atlanta Braves make further cuts to big league camp, highlighted by two notable relievers. Left-hander Hayden Harris has been optioned to Triple-A. Along with him, right-handers Carlos Carrasco, Elieser Hernández and James Karinchak have all been reassigned to minor league camp.

The Braves now have 50 active players in camp. Harris is a top-30 prospect in the team's system. He made his major league debut in September last season. His next appearance will have to wait.

Harris showed some promise in spring training. He got into trouble at times with baserunners, but he punched out 12 batters in five innings pitched and allowed a single run. It shows that he's coming along, but since he has options there is no reason to take someone off the 40-man just yet. They clearly want to keep the space for someone esle.

Karinchak look exception in spring training, at least by the numbers. He pitched four scoreless outings, allowed just three baserunners (a hit and two walks) and stuck out nine. All signs point to him being an impact reliever in the bullpen, like he was with Cleveland.

However, that will have to wait. Right now, since he's not on the 40-man roster, the Braves have the option to have him hang tight in Triple-A until they need to move on from someone else.

Carrasco and Hernández being reassigned were both expected. Carrasco is a depth option in the system at this point, and he's struggled in spring training. Hernández looked good when he saw action, but like Carrasco, he's depth. He's there ready and waiting in case they have to make the move for pitching help.

The bullpen is starting to take shape. It's looking more likely that options like Ian Hamilton could be who makes the cut. Dylan Dodd is another option who could be a long reliever. Like Harris, he's a lefty. They have the option for those matchups.

Even if these players have been reassigned for now, it's a long season. Someone is going to have to play a role at some point. Last seaso provided a major lesson for that.

The Braves beat the Rays 5-3 on Wednesday in a bout in North Port. They head to Bradenton to face the Pirates for a night game on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

