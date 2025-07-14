Braves Legend Names His Dream Future Front Office Role
Chipper Jones got a taste of the managerial experience over the weekend when he managed the National League prospect team to a 4-2 win over the American League in the All-Star Futures Game.
The Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame third baseman is 1-0 as he exclaimed when he joined 680 The Fan as a guest. An inevitable question came from Chris Dimino, and that was about Jones' desire to manage, especially the Atlanta Braves one day.
It's an exciting idea, but Jones isn't going to be jumping at that opportunity any time soon.
“The lure of Atlanta Braves baseball, wearing the uniform, and being around the fellas is real — I dig it. I love it. But ultimately, I made promises when I retired that I would be a better dad. A better husband. I'm not going renege on that. I'm content with my life away from baseball right now."
He thinks he could manage and knows he would make a good hitting coach. However, he doesn't want to give up how active he's been with his family.
"You gotta push all the chips in," he said. "You have to be completely and totally dedicated to that job, and you have to make sacrifices and the family has to make sacrifices, and I don't think I would do the job justice because I'm a much better husband and father now than I was when I played. I like this version of Chipper a lot better than that version."
While he's not ready to jump into on-field or front office roles right now, Jones has a position he deems his dream job: assistant general manager.
"I'm not the guy out in front talking to the media, day in and day out, about the play or the moves of the organization," he said. "But I still have a say behind the scenes, which is really cool."
Being in the front office also comes with a different life style choice than when you're coaching or managing. There are still sacrafices, and Jones might not be comfortable making those either, but it would be different than going out on the road like he did as player or when you go back to that as a manager or coach.