Braves Legend In Raisel Iglesias' Corner After Latest Blown Save
Raisel Iglesias gave up another home run in the Atlanta Braves' 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday. He's now allowed seven home runs in 21 appearances compared to just four in 66 outings last season.
Patience is running out for many observers. However, one legendary Braves third baseman wants to give him the chance to get out of his funk. Chipper Jones said everyone goes through their ebbs and flows and he would still take Iglesias in any big moment. His comments have been slightly edited for print with his tweet below that.
"Iggy is a Dawg. I have zero hesitation to throw him out there in each and every high-leverage situation. He’s proven. This game is full of peaks and valleys. [You] wanna win in April and May? Or [do you] wanna be playing [your] best ball in [September] and [October]? ‘21 is [a] perfect example."
When looking at the larger sample size while with the Braves, Jones has the stats to back up his case. In his 152 appearances heading into the 2025 season, he had a 1.96 ERA in a Braves uniform.
Twenty-one games is already a solid sample size to show that he hasn't been having a good year. However, maybe there is still a chance he can make the adjustments that bring him back to form. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, there is an intention to adjust or remove Iglesias' slider. Five of the seven home runs he has allowed have come on the slider. Hitters have a 1.833 slugging against the pitch. The second worst is his fastball with a .474 slugging. That's not a great number either, but the difference is still astonishing.
His sinker and changeup have still tough on hitters, so it's more than justifiable adjustment. Those two pitches alone make Jones' argument for the closer still having something left in the tank. If the adjustment happens, and it works, then the Braves are instantly on more stable ground in the ninth.