Braves Legends to Sign Autographs at Truist Park This Weekend
The Atlanta Braves are bringing some nostalgia to the ballpark on Sunday.
World Series champion outfielder Marquis Grissom and former All-Star outfielder Gerald Perry will be in the building to sign autographs for fans.
Autograph signings start at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion. This will be a free event for fans with tickets to the game and will be first come, first served. The Braves did not include a time for the signings will end, but it will presumably be before first pitch.
He spent just two seasons in Atlanta, but he made his mark on the team. In 297 games, he batted .286 with 35 home runs and 116 RBIs. He won a Gold Glove in both seasons and received MVP votes in 1996.
The Braves also won the National League Pennant in 1996 with Grissom in center fielder.
Perry was a mainstay at first base in Atlanta from 1982 to 1989. In seven seasons with the Braves, he batted .270 with 37 home runs and 246 RBIs.
During his lone All-Star season in 1988, he was in contention for the batting title for most of the season, batting .322 as late as Sept. 6. He finished batting .300 and fifth in the National League. Tony Gwynn (.313) won one of his eight batting titles.
In 1982, Perry was part of a Braves team that won the National League West.
For those who miss Grissom on Sunday, there will be another opportunity. On Saturday, May 17, he will be at Coolray Park, the home of Triple-A Gwinnett, to sign autographs and commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1995 World Series.
This requires an extra cost along with your ticket to the game. Along with autographs, anyone who buys this add-on will also be able to take pictures and shake hands with Grissom.
Sunday’s first pitch for the series finale against the Marlins is set for 1:35 p.m.