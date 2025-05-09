Braves Manager Brian Snitker Named To Bleacher Report's Hot Seat List
Discussion on Atlanta Braves' manager Brian Snitker's future is nothing new. That chatter has been happening since the team's summer struggles last season. However, Bleacher Report's Zachary D Rymer took it a step further, naming Snitker among six managers on the hot seat.
"It's indeed not easy to imagine them doing him dirty like that," Rymer wrote. "...Still, it suffices to say that the Braves are not where they want to be right now."
How Snitker has handle some recent controversy didn't help his case either.
"He really stepped in it with the Jarred Kelenic-Ronald Acuña Jr. controversy. You also have to wonder about what he's not saying to Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II, whose offensive performances have fallen off over the last two years."
Injuries were acknowledged and Snitker was cut some slack for it. While not mentioned, the Profar suspension is out of his control too.
With the first two points in mind, Rymer still concluded that the Braves should consider moving on from Snitker went his contract ends at the end of the season even if they don't fire him.
Snitker getting fired is a thought that can be shot down right here. Anyone who has a pulse on this team won't predict a move that drastic is coming.
Having to label firing him as doing him dirty is already a surefire indicator that this discussion has been taken to a hyperbolic level. Someone who has been with the organization for nearly 50 years will have the choice of retiring or taking on another role with the team after this season.
The Kelenic-Acuña issue wasn't good. It was a nightmare incident as a matter of fact, and it could have been handled better by both parties, to say the least. However, just because there is one issue doesn't mean there are several underlying ones. For one, it's already fallen out of the public consciousness with no public follow-up comments even happening. Kelenic is also in Triple-A now, so he won't be slow out of the box for the Braves for a bit.
As for the players to whom he might not be saying the right things too: Olson has always gone through his streaks and is starting to look better (a .878 OPS in his last 21 games), and Riley has been hitting at his All-Star caliber level over his last 30 games (.898 OPS). There is no word on what's being said, but what he's not saying to these two, at least, isn't a problem.
Albies' and Harris' seasons have been well below expectations, but it sounds too simple of an idea that removing Snitker from the equation would make that drastic of a difference.
Along with all the above, the Braves are 18-12 since their disastrous 0-7 start. They're also only four games back from a postseason spot. This season hasn't been smooth really at any point. However, Snitker has helped his case with the most crucial statistic, wins. They pull themselves over .500 and keep inching closer to a postseason spot, the decision will be his this offseason.