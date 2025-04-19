Braves Matt Olson Reaches Latest Career Milestone
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson reaches another career milestone. In the bottom of the first inning on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, Olson blasted a game-tying double off the top of the right-field wall to collect his 1,000th career hit.
For those who are wondering, he is the 1,394th player all time to reach the mark. So, he’s in no unique company, per se, but keep in mind that there have been over 23,000 players in MLB history. It’s a small percentage group, and he likely has some years left to climb further up in the rankings.
Of those 1,000 hits, 483 of them have come in a Braves uniform. If he wants to become the 27th player in franchise history to record at least 1,000 hits witht the team, he’ll need to rack up another 517.
Olson has been picking up milestones as of late. Toward the end of last season, he hit his 250th career home. The next two potential milestones on the docket are his 800th career RBI, and his 300th career home run.
He needs 78 RBIs and 39 home runs to reach those upcoming milestones. With his slow start to the season, the RBI milestone might be the more likely one he reaches this season. However, if he heats up quickly enough, he could easily bring the home run milestone back into the conversation for 2025.
At the time of his 1,000th hit, he has two home runs and 10 RBIs and 15 hits in the first 20 games this season.