Braves Michael Harris II Reflects on DREAM Series Participation in MLB Network Special
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II joined the MLB Network crew out in Tempe, Ariz. to speak as an alumnus of the annual DREAM Series.
The DREAM Series is a developmental event focused on pitching and catching for a diverse group of elite high-school athletes, predominantly Black American players, from across the country during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
This year’s event features 80 top diverse high school pitchers and catchers from over 20 States. MLB partners with USA Baseball to host the event.
Fourteen total participants have some tie to Georgia. Thirteen from the state and another is committed to playing baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Harris, the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year, participated in the inaugural event back in 2017. While he would eventually find his way to the Majors in the outfield, he still looks back on what it meant to work with former MLB players.
“Just being able to work with the former pitchers and go out there and throw some bullpens and learn from them each day is kind of what I took from it and try to instill that into my game,” Harris said.
Harris participated in the event twice overall.
He wasn’t the only Braves representative out in Tempe over the weekend. Former MLB outfielder Marquis Grissom joined in as an instructor. During his time with the Braves, Grissom won the 1995 World Series - famously catching the final out - and won two Gold Glove Awards.
Each player, whether they are an alumni of the program or not, out there looking to make an impact on the next generation of ballplayers.
“It was powerful talking to these guys at the DREAM Series,” Former MLB All-Star and MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd said. “Everyone has their own path and story, and they’re committed to giving back to the next generation. There weren’t programs like this when I was breaking in, so for fans to see this on a national level tonight, is extremely meaningful.”
Harris will be featured alongside other MLB players lending a hand this weekend in MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight: A Conversation.” The program will air on Monday at 5 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m.