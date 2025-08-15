Braves Michael Harris II Reaches Milestone, Pushing Toward Team Record
Michael Harris II has another big night at the plate, as the Atlanta Braves take another series from the New York Mets.
He went 3-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double and a run scored. That performance extended Harris’ multi-hit game streak to six games and his overall hitting streak to seven games.
According to Stathead, Harris is the first Braves hitter since Andrelton Simmons in 2014 to have a multi-hit streak lasting at least six games. He needs to keep this up for two more games to match the record, which has occurred four times in franchise history.
These efforts have been translating to wins with the Braves winning five of the seven games in Harris’ streak.
During this streak, Harris is batting .500 with a .928 slugging percentage, three home runs and nine RBIs.
This otherworldly run has also helped get Harris to a career milestone. When he hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, he recorded his 500th career hit.
Harris is the 49th Braves player since 1966, the year the team moved to Atlanta from Milwaukee, to record 500 hits with the team.
Not too long ago, fans were debating online about whether he should be optioned to Triple-A. Perhaps that would be the best chance for him to figure things out. Then, the tweaks came to his swing, and now he’s earning back the honor of being one of the top center fielders in the game.
As a matter of fact, he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball overall since the All-Star Break.
While it would have been ideal for him to have been on a tear earlier in the season when playoff hopes were still on the table, he still took the steps to arguably save his future with the team.
Ahead of the Trade Deadline, there were reports that he could be available come the offseason. That could still be the case, but if he’s playing at this level, the Braves would be handing the ultimate steal of a contract to another team.
According to Spotrac, his salary will remain under $10 million for two more seasons, and right now, he’s hitting at a level of someone making three times the amount of money per season that he is.
If the changes he made this season translate to next season, even with his tendency to have a slower start, his contract will continue to be worth every penny.
Harris looks to continue his streak as the Braves head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in a three-game series to wrap up their road trip. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.