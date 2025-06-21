Braves Named Fit for Brewers All-Star Right-Hander at Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Braves were named a fit for one of the top rotation arms in the National League this season. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named them a fit for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, alongside the Blue Jays, Orioles and Yankees.
Why each team would be a fit wasn't elaborated on. Feinsand focused on why Peralta will draw interest. While he said that "trading Peralta would be a bold move," the Brewers have a history of trading players when they get closer to free agency. His low $8 million salary for 2025 and next year (a club option) will catch teams' attention.
Feinsand is correct that selling Peralta right now is a bold move. It's difficult to see them making this move. He pointed to times when they dealt Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams as examples. The first name mentioned was traded in this scenario. The others were offseason trades. Perhaps that one example is enough of a precedent set that a move could happen, but the other examples showed the Brewers hanging onto their talent during playoff pushes.
The Brewers are currently tied for the third wild card spot and four and half games back from first in the National League Central.
Should he be available, it would make sense that the Braves would want to bolster the rotation and have more options. They've already lost Reynaldo Lopez and AJ Smith-Shawver to long-term injuries this season.
Peralta would add a strong arm to the front of the rotation. In 16 starts, he has a 2.76 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 88 innings pitched.
What could stop the Braves from making this sort of move could be their desire to upgrade elsewhere. The outfield could use another bat, and the bullpen needs another arm more than the rotation does.
This type of move would make of the strongest parts of their team stronger while leaving other areas still needing help. This move could also be pricy given the low salary and control on top of performance. That could make it harder for the Braves to address multiple concerns ahead of the deadline alongside this move.
The Braves are fit for Peralta, no doubt. Having another arm in the rotation is never a bad thing. However, other areas should be addressed first before getting that extra starter.