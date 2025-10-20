Braves Named Suitors for 3x All-Star Starting Pitcher
Offseason chatter is heating up as we reach the latter half of October. This chatter has re-linked the Atlanta Braves as potential suitors for three-time All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray. The St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation mainstay would be a trade candidate.
MLB Trade Rumors’ Nick Deeds sees him as a good fit for the Braves because of need and previous interest. Ahead of the 2024 season, MLB insiders had Atlanta as a top spot for the free agent.
Other sources make this potential trade more viable. Braves insider Ryan Catharan said he had seen some Gray chatter in late September and gave comparisons to the impact Charlie Morton had on the rotation.
Now, chatter doesn’t necessarily mean he heard any specific interest from the team, at least in this case. Atlanta Braves on SI does not have any information regarding a specific interest in Gray at this time, either. It’s an indicator that those who have the pulse on the team see this as fit.
While Gray isn’t coming off one of his stronger seasons, a 4.28 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP, he would bring one of the most valuable assets to the team: health and innings. He had 32 starts and pitched 180 2/3 innings in 2025. Entering his late 30s, while providing innings to the rotation, is where the Morton comparisons start to become pretty noticeable.
It’s one of a few opportunities to add a veteran arm to the rotation that was lacking one last season. They didn’t have a real replacement for either Morton or Fried, and this would help fill that gap.
What will be a larger obstacle with Gray, however, is the size of his contract. He is set to have a nice pay bump to $35 million next year, and his club option is worth $30 million. This next point feels like it comes up a lot when discussing trades, but for obvious reasons, the Braves would likely have to negotiate some salary retention on the Cardinals’ end.
For what it’s worth, his buyout for his club options is $5 million, so they could make this a one-year addition if they so choose, taking some of the pressure off for his expected salary. The logic is there in the short term.
Working out some type of salary retention will be important. They have other needs they have to address this offseason as well, and having the space to spend will go a long way to having a more sound roster in 2026.
Other areas that will likely need to be addressed include the middle infield, with shortstop being the more likely position needing addressing, the designated hitter spot in the order and a bullpen arm.
Starting pitching depth is a higher priority, so if they have to choose, that would be the spot to put money toward first. Then, you figure out the infield and so on.