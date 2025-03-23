Braves Opening Day Lineup Ranked Among Best in MLB
Another reminder has been put to paper that the Atlanta Braves have one of the top lineups in Major League Baseball. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly ranked each team’s Opening Day lineup and ranked the Braves fourth overall.
They were ranked behind the NL rival New York Mets (third) as well as the Arizona Diamondbacks (second) and Los Angeles Dodgers (first). They were ranked one spot ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Each team was given three points that were liked about the lineup. The first was Ozuna coming off his All-Star season where he hit nearly 40 home runs and drove in 100 runs. Kelly also liked how stacked the lineup is with Acuña still absent - named Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II - then added the addition of Jurickson Profar as having the potential to be “one of the biggest pickups of the winter.”
Olson and Riley are both expected to give the Braves 30-plus home runs this season. Harris is ranked as one of the top center fielders in the game and is a breakout candidate.
Profar is coming off a breakout season at age 31. Should he be able to keep that success going, he should give the Braves 20-plus home runs and 80-plus RBIs.
Ozuna showed a slump in power toward the end of last season, but it’s been back again during Spring Training. He has a .514 slugging percentage and three home runs in 42 Grapefruit League plate appearances.
However, each team was also given three points to be concerned about. The first point is the injury history of Acuña and Ozzie Albies. Kelly also showed concern for Orlando Arcia’s slump and the risk that still comes with Profar’s one-season sample of being an All-Star.
Acuña has been making adjustments to his game with the goal of keeping himself healthy. However, it’s valid to point out that he has to prove this move will help.
Meanwhile, Albies does have an injury history, but last season’s fractured wrist came off an awkward tag off a baserunner. That tag goes slightly differently, and he doesn’t go anywhere. How these injuries differ does matter.
While Arica’s job is safe heading into Opening Day, he hasn’t helped his case that he can bounce back. In Spring Training he’s batting .121 with a .332 OPS. If hadn’t been the worst hitter with runners in scoring position last season, it would be easier to just say that Spring Training stats don’t matter.
Profar regressing is also a legitimate concern. While the fact his breakout was due to an adjustment in his mechanics helps his case, the one-season sample size has to be backed up. He’ll have three years in Atlanta to try and prove he’s worth the $42 million he’s getting. Though let’s be real, we know the proof has to come in year one.