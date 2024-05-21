Braves Out for Vengeance Against Javier Assad and Cubs in Rematch
The Atlanta Braves are hitting the road.
After a frustrating homestand that included just one win in four tries against the San Diego Padres, the Braves are off to Chicago to face the 2nd-place Cubs (26-22, 1.5 GB) for three games in iconic Wrigley Field.
Game one is going to be a chance for some revenge, as Atlanta is set to face Javier Assad (4-0, 1.49) for the 2nd time in as many weeks. The Braves are countering with veteran Charlie Morton (3-1, 3.52) in a rematch of the game played May 15th, a 7-1 Cubs win in Truist Park.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 21st
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
C Travis d’Arnaud
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
3B Zack Short
LF Jarred Kelenic
Morton’s making his second consecutive start against the Cubs and is hoping for better results than last time out, where he went a season-low three innings with four runs allowed (three earned) on five hits and three walks. Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who was on the injured list for last week’s matchup, is 0-1 off of Morton with a RBI walk.
Here's the Cubs lineup:
DH Mike Tauchman
RF Seiya Suzuki
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
LF Ian Happ
2B Nico Hoerner
1B Michael Busch
SS Dansby Swanson
C Miguel Amaya
Assad’s hoping for another masterful outing against Atlanta - last week, he held the Braves to four hits and one walk in his six scoreless innings, striking out seven. In his two career starts against the Braves, he’s 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 21st
Tonight’s series opener, scheduled for a 7:40 PM ET first pitch, is being broadcast on Bally Sports South and Marquee Network, with a national broadcast for those out of market on TBS.
If you’d rather just listen, the Cubs radio broadcast is available on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.