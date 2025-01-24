Braves Plan for Outfield Following Signing of Jurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves got on the board in free agency when they signed outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million deal on Thursday.
Following the meeting the Braves gave an update to the plan for the outfield now that they have the free-agent addition. Since Profar’s corner is left field, they intend to keep him there as opposed to filling in right field for Acuña. He is not in Atlanta for a platoon role.
Michael Harris II will take his usual spot in center field. There’s no surprise there. He’s only played center field during his MLB career.
Jarred Kelenic will specifically get more reps in right field during Spring Training to prepare for the fill-in role. Reports on how right field will pan out differ slightly depending on who specifically tweeted.
According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Justin Toscano, it will be a “competition” between Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz. The Athletic’s David O’Brien worded it as “Kelenic will have first dibs.”
Since Kelenic is getting the reps in Spring Training, it’s likely going to be some platoon role between the two with Kelenic getting the bulk of the starts.
The Braves are making the logical decision of having the starting outfielders play their usual position instead of trying to change things up. The players who are more likely to be backups for most of the season will be the ones who have to move around.
Acuña will likely miss the first month or so of the season as he recovers from an ACL surgery he sustained last season. By May, barring setbacks, we should start seeing what the outfield will look like through the end of the 2027 season.
Profar had a breakout season in 2024 and was named an All-Star for the first time. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs and a 134 OPS+.
Going a bit deeper, he’s a strong bat with runners in scoring position with a slash line of .321/.446/.509 with five home runs and 54 RBIs.