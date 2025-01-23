REPORT: Braves End Offseason Silence, Finalizing Deal with All-Star OF
The Atlanta Braves Major League level move has finally arrived. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they are finalizing a deal with all-star outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Other sources to report a deal include FanSided's Robert Murray and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand
The Braves soon after announced the signing officially.
According to the Braves transaction page, right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Gillispie signed with the Braves on Nov. 29. The tweet labels him as an infielder, but he is a pitcher. The infielder was Conor Gillaspie.
According to another tweet from Murray, the contract is a three-year deal worth $42 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano tweeted Profar's annual salary:
2025: $12 million
2026: $15 million
2027: $15 million
Naturally, as Grant McAuley pointed out, 1% will go to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The Braves have been quiet for nearly the entire offseason outside of a series of minor-league contracts. Now, they have addressed one of their needs by signing a veteran outfielder.
Profar had a breakout season in 2024 and was named an All-Star for the first time. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs and a 134 OPS+.
Going a bit deeper, he’s a strong bat with runners in scoring position with a slash line of .321/.446/.509 with five home runs and 54 RBIs.
Profar also won the Silver Slugger and received MVP votes, finishing 14th in the voting.
A nice perk to Profar is that he has played the bulk of his career in left field, which was the weak link in the outfield. There’s a chance he starts off in right field with Ronald Acuña Jr. missing the start of the season and then moves over to his usual corner once the Braves star returns.
While the Braves had been reported to be looking for more of a depth piece for the outfield to go along with Jarred Kelenic, they wind up getting themselves an everyday piece.