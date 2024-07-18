Braves Predicted to Land Marlins All Star by Trade Deadline
The MLB All-Star Game is behind us and now all eyes are on the MLB Trade Deadline. The Atlanta Braves need an outfield bat, and trade chatter has again circled them back to Marlins’ outfielder Jazz Chisholm.
Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Baseball Podcast started making trade predictions and they have Chisholm going to the Braves at the deadline.
“Someone is going there. Jazz is getting traded. They’re going to make a move for an outfielder,” former MLB player third baseman and Talkin’ Baseball co-host Trevor Plouffe said. “They already brought back Eddie Rosario. Jazz Chisholm to Braves.”
Another notable source who recently connected the Braves as suitors for Chisholm include MLB Analyst for the Athletic and former GM Jim Bowden.
Through 93 games this season, the 2022 NL All-Star is batting .247 with .727 OPS, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. For those who like the advanced stats, he has a 100 OPS+ making him perfectly average this season.
That would be an improvement from the perspective of that statistic. Only two Braves outfielders have an OPS+ of 100 or greater. One is Marcell Ozuna, who made the All-Star team. The other is Ronald Acuna Jr., who is out for the season. Jarred Kelenic is close with a 99 OPS+.
So, while he is average, he is technically an upgrade. That about sums up the situation in Atlanta. An average offense with the league's best pitching staff makes this Braves team dangerous.
Along with adding an outfield bat through a trade acquisition, the Braves are hoping to get help through health. Michael Harris II has been working his way back from a hamstring injury that he sustained back in mid-June. However, there is still no exact timetable for him.
The Braves have been experimenting with their options in Triple-A - so far without much success.
The MLB Trade Deadline is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST on July 30.