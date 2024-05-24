Braves Prepare For Series Opener in Pittsburgh With Ray Kerr on Mound
The Atlanta Braves are trying something new.
With a need for another starting pitcher during this stretch of seventeen games in seventeen days, Atlanta’s called reliever Ray Kerr (1-0, 2.89 ERA) back up from Triple-A Gwinnett and is giving him the ball tonight for the series opener against the Pirates. It’s his first career major league start.
The Pirates are sending fellow lefty Bailey Falter (2-2, 3.53) to the mound in what projects to be a lefty-heavy series - four of the six pitchers that will take the mound between these two teams are left-handers, with Saturday’s matchup of Atlanta’s Reynaldo López vs Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller being the only righties.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 24th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
C Travis d’Arnaud
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Adam Duvall
3B Zack Short
As we mentioned above, Kerr’s making his first career Major League start in this one. His previous high in pitches is 64 and his longest outing of the season is 3.1 innings, both of which came on Sunday when he entered in relief of Bryce Elder. He has a grand total of four at-bats against the current Pirates roster - catcher Yasmani Grandal and infielder Jared Triolo have hits, while first baseman Connor Joe (lineout) and designated hitter Andrew McCutcheon (flyout) both recorded outs. Prospect Darius Vines, a starter by trade who has been up and in the bullpen since Monday afternoon and has yet to get into a game, is expected to be the “piggyback” for Kerr in this one.
Here's the Pirates lineup:
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Bryan Reynolds
1B Connor Joe
RF Edward Olivares
2B Nick Gonzalez
3B Jared Triolo
SS Oneil Cruz
C Yasmani Grandal
CF Michael A. Taylor
Falter is hoping to finally have a good start against Atlanta. In his three career outings against the Braves, he‘s 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA, allowing four homers and twenty-two hits in 12.1 innings of work. Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitless in five at-bats off of the lefty, but four Braves - Orlando Arcia, Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, and Matt Olson - have all taken him deep.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 24th
Tody’s series opener is scheduled for a 6:40 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports South and SportsNet Pittsburgh, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Pirates radio broadcast is available on KDKA-FM 93.7 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.