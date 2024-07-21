Braves Promote Top Prospect to Replace Injured Ozzie Albies
The Atlanta Braves are expected to call up shortstop prospect Nacho Alvarez on Monday. He would come in to replace Ozzie Albies at second base, Braves MLB dot com beat writer Mark Bowman reported.
This is Alavarez’s first Major League call-up. His only appearances with the Braves to this point have been during Spring Training.
Alvarez has played zero games at second base in his professional career. He has played some third base, but that’s it.
However, Bowman added that Alvarez’s “athleticism and instincts should allow him to make a quick transition to the second base position.”
After losing a key player to the Injured List, might as well find out if that’s the case.
Alvarez has shown some major offensive upsides in Triple-A. In 28 games with Gwinnett, Alvarez is batting .336 with a 1.007 OPS, seven home runs and 24 RBIs. It’s not a large sample size, but the Braves are going to take it and run with it.
Alvarez is the Braves’ No. 5 prospect and their highest-ranked position player prospect. If he’s able to contribute, perhaps he’ll earn a long-term spot on the Braves and potentially save the team a need for an additional trade at the deadline.
Albies Expected to Miss Eight Weeks
The Braves could be expecting to utilize Alvarez for an extended period of time. Following X-rays, it was revealed that Albies suffered a left wrist fracture. He will miss the next eight weeks.
Albies exited Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning after Albies attempted to tag out Cardinals centerfielder Michael Siani.
Injury bugs continue to bite the Braves roster today, let alone this season. Albies is the second player to head to the Injured List on Sunday after the announcement that starting pitcher Max Fried had left forearm neuritis.