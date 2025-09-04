Braves No. 14 Prospect Wins Carolina League Player of the Month

Here's Johnny! 🪓



John Gil has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August! 🔥Gil totaled 31 hits and 24 RBI in 22 games and led the league in average (.344), doubles (9), HRs (4), slugging percentage (.578), and OPS (1.016). 👏



Congrats John! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Pukot40Gpm