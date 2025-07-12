Braves Prospects Pitch Scoreless Outings as NL Win Futures Game
JR Ritchie and Hayden Harris represented the Atlanta Braves well on Saturday during the All-Star Futures Game. Both pitchers tossed scoreless outings en route to the National League taking down the American League, 4-2.
Ritchie had the ball to start the game, a fitting choice with the game being played in Atlanta this year. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two to get the game underway. He threw 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes.
Batters worked him a bit, but he won the battles.
Heading into the Futures Games, Ritchie had a 2.35 ERA across 15 starts split between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus this season. In his most recent start on July 5, he tossed his first scoreless outing at the Double-A level, pitching five innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out a Double-A best eight batters.
Harris came in with two outs in the top of the sixth innings and punched out the only batter he faced in the game.
In 27 games between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett, Harris has a 0.84 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP in 32 1/3 innings of work. With another strong outing, he could be working his way toward seeing the Major League roster soon. If not this season, he's in position to break camp with the Big League club if he can keep this up.
The Futures Game is one of the marquee events that will take place at Truist Park during the MLB All-Star Break. The Home Run Derby will be played on Monday, July 14. Matt Olson has taken Ronald Acuña Jr.'s spot at the Braves rep in the event. The following day will be the main event, the All-Star Game. Acuña is in the starting lineup while Matt Olson is in the reserves. Chris Sale was named an All-Star but will be sitting out due to injury.