What Does (and Doesn't) Make Braves Suitors for Freddy Peralta

Discourse over the Atlanta Braves' need for another starting pitcher continues. Further information has arisen on what it could take to acquire Milwaukee Brewers All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammons, the Braves are still considered to be one of the teams “with the ability to entice the Brewers.” The other teams considered in play under this definition include the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox. The Mets are considered to be the prime team, resource-wise, to acquire Peralta.

The Braves are a team that is capable of making a deal happen if they’re willing to put up the assets. Unsurprisingly, JR Ritchie is the prospect that would likely be the centerpiece of a hypothetical move. That’s a key piece of information that’s been out there for some time.

However, the same pieces that could get a deal done for the Braves could be the same ones that lead them to balking. Per the latest report from The Athletic, age and injury concerns could make the Braves hesitant to trade off a young, promising talent.

A previous report from Atlanta Braves on SI has suggested that Hurston Waldrep would be a preferred piece to center a trade around. But if these same factors could make them unsure of dealing Ritchie, it could potentially be the same reason they don’t move off of Waldrep.

To play one side of this argument, it could be worth it if they’re able to extend Peralta. His agency, ACES, per this report, has shown willingness to work out those types of deals. If they can get Peralta long-term, then it’s much easier to move on from a couple of prospects, with one being a top young arm.

At age 29, Peralta is coming off another career year, pitching to a career-best 2.70 ERA across a career-high 176 2/3 innings pitched. His 1.07 WHIP was the third-best of his career in a season. He undoubtedly provides the boost to the rotation the Braves are looking for, especially when they’re still a win-now team.

Add him to the rotation, and he instantly provides more stability. Since he’s been healthy, there is a stronger chance that the Braves know what’s coming every fifth day with him. That goes a long way for a team that had 19 pitchers start at least one game in 2025.

If they can’t sign an arm in free agency, and they want the veteran depth for next season, a trade is going to be their best bet. Peralta is a quality option who is doable with the thin farm system that they have. They’re not exactly going to jump on a potential Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

On the flip side, there are logical reasons to hang on to young pitchers. Chris Sale is in his late 30s and in the final year of his contract. Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes will be 30 or older by opening day, and they have their health concerns. Spencer Strider and Spencer Scwellenbach are the only two locks in the rotation who are in their mid-to-late 20s.

Should they add Peralta, they’re going to eventually run into the same problems. You can make the argument that if they go and win another World Series, then it would be worth it. Sure, in that case, a lot of moves are automatically worth it.

When you hadn’t won in nearly 30 years, like the Braves back in 2021, you can run with that logic. When it’s been five years since your last ring, and you want long-term pieces who could potentially win multiple chips, you don’t make these moves as quickly.

It would be helpful to have younger options. Ritchie will be 22 on opening day, and Waldrep will be 24. There is way more race track to work with when keeping these guys.

So there are clear reasons, based on what we know, that this move makes sense, but also doesn’t make sense. We don’t know for sure which way the Braves lean. We’ll only know for sure when they get to Spring Training, and a move does or doesn’t happen.

For now, we can only play both sides of the coin to make sure everyone understands the full picture.

