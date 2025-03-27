Braves Release Opening Day Lineup and Roster
Opening Day is upon us and who the Braves will start the season with has been finalized
The Atlanta Braves have finalized the Opening Day roster and released the starting lineup for Opening Day.
Below is the Opening Starting lineup released by the Braves, followed by the Opening Day roster. Notable players absent due to injury will be included at the bottom.
Opening Day Lineup
All stats are 2024 regular season numbers
- Jurickson Profar, left field (.280 avg., 24 HRs, 85 RBIs)
- Austin Riley, third baseman (.256 avg., 19 HRs, 56 RBIs)
- Matt Olson, first base (.247 avg., 29 HRs, 98 RBIs)
- Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter (.302 avg., 39 HRs, 102 RBIs)
- Ozzie Albies, second base (.251 avg., 10 HRs, 53 RBIs)
- Michael Harris II, center field (.264 avg., 16 HRs, 48 RBIs)
- Drake Baldwin, catcher (.298 avg., 12 HRs, 55 RBIs in Triple-A)
- Orlando Arcia, shortstop (.218 avg., 17 HRs, 46 RBIs)
- Jarred Kelenic, right field (.231 avg., 15 HRs, 45 RBIs)
SP Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
Opening Day Roster By Position
Pitchers
All pitchers are right-handed unless noted
- Aaron Bummber (LHP)
- Enyel De Los Santos
- Daysbel Hernandez
- Grant Holmes
- Raisel Iglesias
- Piece Johnson
- Dylan Lee (LHP)
- Reynaldo López
- Héctor Neris
- Chris Sale (LHP)
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- AJ Smith-Shawver
- José Suarez (LHP)
Catchers
- Drake Baldwin
- Chadwick Tromp
Infielders
Primary positions included with names
- Ozzie Albies (second base)
- Nick Allen (shortstop)
- Orlando Arcia (shortstop)
- Matt Olson (first base)
- Austin Riley (third base)
Outfielders
- Bryan De La Cruz
- Michael Harris II
- Jarred Kelenic
- Jurickson Profar
- Eli White
Designated Hitter
- Marcell Ozuna
Notable Players Starting Season on Injured List
- RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (10-Day IL, left knee ACL injury)
- SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (10-Day IL, left wrist inflammation)
- C Sean Murphy (10-Day IL, cracked rib)
- SP Spencer Strider (15-Day IL, right elbow UCL injury)
- RHP Joe Jimenez (15-day IL, left knee articular cartilage injury)
