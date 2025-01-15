Braves Return to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball in 2025
The Atlanta Braves will once again be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball slate during the 2025 season. According to ESPN PR, the Braves will get two games to start.
They’ll get the first Sunday Night Baseball of the year when they play the San Diego Padres on the road March 30. The second game will be a home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home May 4.
They will have two rematches in the prime time slot from last season, the Padres and the Dodgers.
The schedule covers baseball through Aug. 17. Later season additions to the Sunday Night Baseball schedule (the last few weeks of the season) will be announced two weeks prior to the date of the game, according to ESPN.
Compared to last season, the Braves only have one fewer game announced for Sunday night games this year. A fourth was added later in the year against the Dodgers, so there is a chance this could be the case again depending on how the season goes.
This time around, the game between the Braves and the Padres will be a rematch from the National League Wild Card Series. The Padres swept the Braves in two games.
The game against the Dodgers ensures a primetime slot for the defending World Series champions. It also showcases first baseman and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman taking on his former team in Atlanta.
The teams with most early-season appearances include the Dodgers (4), New York Mets (4), Philadelphia Phillies (3) and Padres (3).
Like the Braves, the Chicago Cubs will get a couple primetime games. The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals all each get one appearance in the early slate.