Braves Acuña Homers In Return to Live Action, Next Step Determined
It didn't take long for Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to jack one out during his rehab assignment. Three at-bats to be exact. In the bottom of the fourth inning with the FCL Braves already leading 3-0, Acuña hit a laser out to center field for a solo home run.
He took a few steps to take a peak and began his trot around the basepaths.
The 2023 National League MVP went 1-for-3 from the lead-off position. He played in the field for the full six innings he was in the game. The exact attendance of the game isn't known (it's free general admission, but WSB's Alison Mastrangelo reported a decent crowd came out to see him.
Acuña has been out for nearly a year due to an ACL tear in his left knee. He’s now had the injury and procedure in both knees, so the Braves are being as cautious as they can to ensure he comes back fully healthy and able to play at full strength.
According to ElExtraBase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes, Acuña will reportedly head to Atlanta on Wednesday. He is likely to join the AAA-Gwinnett affiliate on Thursday to continue with his rehab. His return to the big league Braves has yet to be determined.
Fangraphs projects that Acuña will play in 90 games for the Braves this season. In those games, he is projected to bat .301 with a .919 OPS, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. Whether or not the 33 stolen bases projection holds is yet to be determined. He's expected to cut down on the stolen bases.
Regardless, since the Braves are being patient and trying to ensure that he's back to full health, the experts are calling for a big bat coming back for the Braves lineup, as opposed to slow returns in the past. The inconsistent Braves offense would get a nice boost should that pan out as hoped.