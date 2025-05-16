Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Putting On Show In Latest Rehab Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. had another strong night at the plate in the second game of his rehab assignment. He went 2-for-3 with a standup double with the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
His double missed being a home run by mere feet, landing at the bottom of the wall in left-center field. His single screamed off the bat at 106.4 mph.
Acuña played through the first six innings of the game before being substituted for Conner Capel.
This is the first game with Triple-A Gwinnett. His rehab assignment began down in North Port in the complex league on Tuesday. In that came, he went 1-for-3 with a home run. In both games, he has batted from his usual lead-off spot.
The Braves' four-time all-star has played in the outfield, been running on the basepaths (no base stealing yet though), and he's visually enjoying returning to live action.
There is currently no exact timeline for how long Acuña will be in Triple-A. When the Braves thing he's ready, he'll head back to Atlanta.
Acuña has been out for nearly a year due to an ACL tear in his left knee. He’s now had the injury and procedure in both knees, so the Braves are being as cautious as they can to ensure he comes back fully healthy and able to play at full strength.
Both the Braves and Stripers travel during the middle of next week. If Acuña returns during a home game, the earliest it could possibly be is when the Braves host the San Diego Padres starting May 23.
Fangraphs projects that Acuña will play in 90 games for the Braves this season. In those games, he is projected to bat .301 with a .919 OPS, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. Whether or not the 33 stolen bases projection holds is yet to be determined. He's expected to cut down on the stolen bases.