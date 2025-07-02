Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Voted Into NL All-Star Starting Lineup
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s big return to the Atlanta Braves paid off. He has been named to the National League’s starting lineup for the upcoming All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Acuña will join Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker as the starting outfielders. He led all National League outfielders in Phase 2 voting.
The rest of National League infield and designat for All-Star Game as been released as well.
- Catcher: Will Smith (Dodgers)
- First Base: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
- Second Base: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)
- Shortstop: Francisco Lindor (Mets)
- Third Base: Manny Machado (Padres)
- Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)
The now five-time All-Star is eager to go out and play in front of the home crowd.
“I think it’s a dream come true, just to be playing in my fifth All-Star Game, but more importantly, just to be playing this All-Star Game in front of the best fans in baseball,” Acuña said via Braves Director of Baseball Player Relations Franco García, translating.
He’ll get to play in front of the fans for two key events: The All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby. The latter event will be played at Truist Park the night before the All-Star Game on Monday, July 14.
It seemed like the odds were stacked against Acuña to be an All-Star at all, let alone be a starter. However, he played at a high level, and the fans returned the favor.
“Anything is possible with hard work, determination,” he said via García. “Then, on top of that, when you have the fan base supporting you in the way that they did, I think anything is possible.”
The 2023 National League MVP hasn’t had trouble garnering votes in the past. He was the top vote getter in 2023 and received the most votes in the National League the year before that.
He started the All-Star Game in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He was elected to start in 2021, but had to sit out due to his first ACL injury just before the Midsummer Classic. This time around, he’s back just in time to play instead of just missing out.
In 35 games this season, he’s batting .350 with a 1.076 OPS, nine home runs, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases.
The 95th MLB All-Star Game will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15. Players will take the field at 8 p.m. EDT with first pitch following the pregame festivities.
