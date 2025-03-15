Braves' Sale Takes Big Step Toward Regular Season Form in Latest Outing
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale gave his first day of a starter’s workload this Spring Training. Against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, Sale pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Both runs came on two solo shots. Sale built himself further in his workload with 83 pitches in the game - up from 66 in his previous start. He didn’t show much sign of tiring with 71% of his pitches thrown for strikes.
Sale pitched at least six innings in 19 of his 29 starts in 2024. The Braves won 15 of them, so if he’s gets at least this far into a game, it bodes well for the team.
It made for a nice bounce-back game from when he got worked by Tampa Bay Rays bats on March 10. He clearly went out there and made some adjustments after seeing adversity for the first time this spring. Before his March 10 outing, he hadn’t even given up a hit.
Sale is coming off his first-ever Cy Young Award-winning season. He finished 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 174 ERA+ and 225 strikeouts across 177 2/3 innings. Sale also won the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award as well as his first career Gold Glove.
Fangraphs projects Sale will finish 2025 with a 14-8 record and a 3.07 ERA with 230 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched over 31 starts. He expected to be fully healthy and contributing from start to finish this upcoming season.
The Braves beat the Red Sox 7-3 in the first split-squad game of the day on Saturday.
The other half of the split-squad day is down in North Port taking on the Minnesota Twins. AJ Smith-Shawver will take the ball to start the game.