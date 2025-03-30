Braves Schwellenbach Picks Up Right Where Strong Rookie Season Left Off
Spencer Schwellenbach picked up right where he left off last season to start his 2025 campaign with the Atlanta Braves.
He pitched six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres Saturday night, allowing just a single and a walk while striking out four. He’s starting the season with the Major League team for the first time, and he’s dealing out of the gate.
Unfortunately for him, the Braves' bats didn’t give him any run support. They lost 1-0 to fall to 0-3 on the season. They drew enough baserunners to win the ballgame, but they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
If the 24-year-old righty keeps pitching the way he has going back to last season, the Braves are going to win more when he’s on the mound more often than not.
Schwellenbach had a surprise surge to and in the Majors last season. The 2024 No. 3 prospect in the system started off his season with High-A Rome and made just two starts into his stint with Double-A Mississppi. He had a 1.80 ERA in eight total starts between both levels of the minors.
If not for the barrage of injuries, he’s likely still in the minor leagues. The Braves needed the pitching, so he got a chance. After taking a few starts to find his footing, he turned the tables and did more than anyone expected him to.
He finished the season 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 124 ERA+ and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched over 21 starts. In his final 15 starts, he went 7-3 with a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, a .213 opponent’s average and had 95 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched.
Schwellenbach quickly became a reliable arm capable of getting innings in. He pitched into the eighth inning just once, but he finished the seven five times. In the modern day, that’s good for a rookie, or most pitchers for that matter.
He arrived too late in the season to make a case for Rookie of the Year voting. However, Schwellenbach is certainly a breakout candidate and worth keeping an eye on as the All-Star Game in Atlanta approaches this summer.