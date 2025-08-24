Braves Sean Murphy Breaks Slump in Clutch Fashion
Sean Murphy finally broke through in the midst of a brutal drought to come up clutch for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against the Mets. With Murphy's effort, the Braves were able to avoid the sweep with a 4-3 win.
Entering Saturday, Murphy was in a 0-for-24 slump. It was the longest in the National League and the second longest in all of Major League Baseball.
It was his first hit since Aug. 6, that most recent hit being his only hit this month until Sunday's ballgame. His slash line during the first 13 games in August was .026/.159/.026 with an OPS of .185.
He snapped his streak with a soft single to left field to give the Braves a two-out baserunner. The Braves weren't able to take advantage of him getting on base, but he'd back them up in the sixth inning during another trip to the plate.
He drove in two runners to tie the game 2-2 with a base knock into right field.
To finish off his big day, he drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth and ultimately became the go-ahead run when Jurickson Profar gave the Braves the lead two batters later.
Murphy has his highs and lows. When he's on, you could see him hit three or four home runs in a week. When he cools off, he's prone to droughts, though typically not to the severity of what we've seen in August.
Now that he's put that hitless streak behind him, maybe we'll see him go on a nice run to finish the season strong.
For what it's worth, Murphy has been part of the recent winning regardless of his contributions at the plate. The Braves are 7-0 in the last seven games he's started behind the dish. The pitching staff has looked solid for the most part in that time too, with three runs or fewer allowed in those games.
Getting both a strong date at the plate and behind is always a nice bonus.
The Braves salvage the series finale against the Mets to end the homestand on a strong note. It was a roller coaster week full of high-scoring games, comebacks and some gutwrenching blowout losses.
They look to take the momentum on the road next week, starting off in Miami against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. tomorrow.