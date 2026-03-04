The Outfield Bat the Braves May Need More Than Ever in 2026

With Jurickson Profar, for all intents and purposes, out of the picture for the next year, the Atlanta Braves have to change course and prepare for how they'll address an outfield that is now without him. In these times, the team may simply turn to an option that helped guide them through chaos just last season.

That option is Eli White. Once a ballplayer who made the roster because he was good enough to be a pinch runner, he established himself as a fourth outfielder by the end of the season.

Even with the addition of Mike Yastrzemski to the lineup, his spot on the active roster never seemed to be in danger. However, it would have been interesting to see how he fit into the equation. With Profar out, where he fits is easy. He's once again the fourth outfielder, at least for the time being.

It would be wise for the Braves to see who they can add with the extra cash they now have sitting around. That being said, White is a better option to turn to than you may realize, especially if he's used in specific matchups.

He has developed a solid eye against left-handed pitching. Last season, he had a .444 slugging and a .736 OPS. Five of his 10 home runs came against lefties, and he had 79 fewer plate appearances for thi split compared to when he faced rigth-handed pitchers.

There is the potential for him to help bridge the gap until a stronger bat, specifically a healthy Sean Murphy, can re-join the lineup. After that, Murphy and Drake Baldwin can alternate at DH and catcher. Even then, White can still continue to platoon and help with matchups.

Hypothetically, here is a way he could fit into the plan, even if they were to add another bat. Let's say the Braves sign Andrew McCutchen. When facing a lefty, White plays in left and McCutchen is the DH. Yastrzemski can come off the bench if a right-hander comes in later in the game, and the Braves need a pinch hitter.

Whether he's an exciting option or not, White is going to have to play the role of providing unlikely help again. For this roster structure to work to its full potential, they'll need it at least for the early going of the season.

