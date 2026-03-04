Could This Former NL MVP Make Sense For the Braves?

The Atlanta Braves lost Jurickson Profar to a 162-game suspension as a result of his failing a second drug test for performance-enhancing drugs. The team’s free agency splash from last season will finish the first two years of his deal, having spent more time suspended for cheating than playing baseball.

Profar is expected to challenge the suspension, but it is unlikely that the league office will amend its ruling at this time. The outfielder was set to make $15 million, with a $14 million luxury cap hit, but he will be suspended without pay for the duration of the season.

After a rash of injuries has plagued the clubhouse in the early days of spring training, the vacated guarantees for Profar could open up some options for Alex Anthopoulos and the front office to make some moves. One such suggestion came from C.J. Nitkowski, Braves broadcaster and host of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

With Jurickson Profar reportedly facing a 162-game suspension, how will the #Braves respond?#BravesCountry

“You could go [Andrew] McCutchen, who’s still out there,” co-host Ryan Spilborgh said. “In that ballpark, it could be interesting, but he’s a quality guy, that’s for sure.”

The Braves would be looking for a bat to sustain their lineup for the opening weeks of the season, as they await the return of catcher Sean Murphy from injury. Once he returns, the Braves would be able to rotate him in the designated hitter role alongside fellow catcher Drake Baldwin. Additionally, the return of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim would provide manager Walt Weiss with yet another option for the lineup on a daily basis.

“To DH, at least against lefties, early-on [would make sense for McCutchen],” Nitkowski responded. “You’re basically looking for someone to hold it down over the next six to eight weeks, and be able to help out. But with Murphy, and eventually Kim… It’s going to get a little crowded.”

Should the Braves pursue a player like McCutchen, he could slide right into a platoon outfield spot with Mike Yastrzemski in left field – Yastrzemski would face right-handed pitchers, while McCutchen would face left-handed pitchers.

“If Andrew McCutchen is comfortable coming in and filling that role, that might be the way to go,” Nitkowski finished. “I’d take it. It’d be a good [addition]. It’s thin options right now, but it’s not going to be expensive.”

McCutchen, 39, is a four-time Silver Slugger (2012-15) and an MVP winner (2013) during his first stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but has taken on a bit of a reserve role in recent years. He has proven to be capable of delivering good at-bats for teams, having just slashed .239/.367/.367 with 13 home runs and 57 RBI for the Pirates in 2025.

He could provide the Braves with a quality leader in the clubhouse and spot-start player in the lineup throughout the 162-game suspension for Profar.