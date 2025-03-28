Braves Offseason Shortstop Acquisition Getting Start Against Padres
The Atlanta Braves are giving another shortstop a try just one game into the season. Manager Brian Snitker has penciled in Nick Allen as the starter over Orlando Arcia. He’ll bat seventh in his Braves debut.
Allen has a strong track record against Padres starter Dylan Cease. He’s 4-for-7 with four RBIs all-time.
It’s fair to say that Snitker is playing matchups. However, whether it’s his intention or not. This is a tryout.
Arcia went 1-for-4 and struck out twice in the 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on Opening Day. That’s a performance that would warrant at least trying another guy out, especially after having a good Spring.
Allen made the big league roster out of Spring Training after an impressive Grapefruit League campaign at the plate. In 17 games, he had a slash line of .359/.395/.487 with one home run, five RBIs and three total extra-base hits. It was his best performance in Spring Training by far.
That being said, Allen is in for a test nonetheless. He has to show that these Spring Training numbers are just, well, just that. During his time with the Oakland Athletics, he showed his potential in Triple-A but struggled in his time in the Majors.
In 247 big-league games, Allen has a .209 average and a .537 OPS with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. Last season, he had a .175 average and .463 OPS in 81 MLB games. However, in Triple-A, he batted .345 with a .928 OPS.
An improved Spring is a hopeful sign that that level of play in the Pacific Coast League is starting to translate to a high level. After all, Allen saw more than minor league talent.
He gets his first test to prove it here. Another good day against a pitcher who has received Cy Young votes never hurts.
This by no means means that Arcia is out of a job. Allen having a big day is going to stop Arcia from getting another chance. However, a big day would be the start of the scales tipping.