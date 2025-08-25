Braves Shut Down Pitching Prospect Due to Injury
The Atlanta Braves have shut down one of their prospects for the remainder of the season. No. 9 prospect in the system, Didier Fuentes, is done for the year due to right shoulder inflammation, per sources.
The injury is not considered to be serious. However, out of precaution, with only a few weeks left in the season, they decided to shut him down for the year.
He did not travel with Triple-A Gwinnett to Memphis and is now at the complex in North Port, Fla., rehabbing.
Fuentes has already been on the 7-day minor league injured list since Aug. 10, retroactive to the day before.
The right-handed prospect took a massive leap in his career this season. He started off pitching in MLB’s prospect showcase game, The Spring Breakout, during Spring Training in March. He then moved up from High-A Rome, pitching at each level until reaching the Major Leagues in June.
Chris Sale had just gone on the injured list, and the Braves chose to turn to a prospect starter to fill the void in the rotation.
During his short stint in the Majors, he had a 13.85 ERA in four starts. Home runs were a key issue for the young pitcher. He allowed six in 13 innings pitched. After heading back to Triple-A, it took a couple of starts to regain his confidence. But once, he did, he went on a roll.
In his last two starts before going on the injured list, He pitched 11 combined innings, allowed an earned run, while striking out 16. The lone run was a solo shot.
He finishes his season with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts, with a 3.63 ERA in five starts in Gwinnett.
While he had his troubles in the Majors this season, he has shown signs that he can make an impact in the future. He might be ready as soon as next season. Hurston Waldrep is an example of a prospect who struggled mightily in his first call-up but has since begun establishing himself in the Major League rotation.
For some arms, it’s only a matter of time.
Even though he’s down in the minor leagues, Fuentes can be included among Braves starters who didn’t make it to the end of the season with a clean bill of health. Sale will likely be the only Opening Day starting pitcher to finish the season healthy.
Everyone else is ruled out for the season.